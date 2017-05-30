A record opening day at the Swap Meet...

A record opening day at the Swap Meet and Car Show Sunday, May 14

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday May 14 Read more: WNWN-FM Battle Creek

There was a record number of vehicles on the opening day of the 2017 Coldwater Swap Meet and Car Show at the Branch County Fairgrounds May 13, 2017 There was a record number of vehicles on the opening day of the 2017 Coldwater Swap Meet and Car Show at the Branch County Fairgrounds May 13, 2017 State Representative Eric Leutheuser presented members of the Coldwater Swap Meet and Car Show Committee with a Special Tribute proclamation, commemorating the 30th anniversary of the event May 13, 2017 COLDWATER, MI - Sunshine and warm temperatures brought out a record number of classic cars and motorcycles on the opening day Saturday of the 30th Annual Coldwater Swap Meet and Car Show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNWN-FM Battle Creek.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Coldwater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
iva A nutt should say ima a nutt 17 hr m obrian 1
tony zongker & sears May 22 babcock rd 1
Know a good lawyer? May 11 J R BD 1
News Two arrested in meth bust on Coldwater's e... (Jun '15) Apr '17 Hope 7
looking for my son bulldog Apr '17 chuck 1
tekonsha ambulance drops steve baker (Mar '16) Apr '17 wrecker 4
dale duwayne otis jr. d.o.b. 5/4/ 68 Apr '17 Dale otis jr 7
See all Coldwater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Coldwater Forum Now

Coldwater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Coldwater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. South Korea
  3. Al Franken
  4. Tornado
  5. Egypt
 

Coldwater, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,732 • Total comments across all topics: 281,445,962

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC