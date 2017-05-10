Police say man lied about shooting in Coldwater
Coldwater Police say a man accidentally shot himself late Thursday night with a stolen weapon and then lied about the circumstances surrounding the shooting when he was interviewed by police. Coldwater Public Safety Director Mark Bartell says officers were dispatched to the Community Health Center of Branch County for a man with a gunshot wound.
