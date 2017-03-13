Tibbits hosts youth production

Closet Monsters, The Dream King, The Sandman, and a group of children trying to capture them all in the act create musical mayhem in Tibbits Young Audiences' 2017 Spring Musical, "There's a Monster in My Closet," running March 24-26 at Tibbits Opera House, 14 S. Hanchett St., Coldwater, Michigan.

