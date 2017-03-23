Several new charges filed against bre...

Several new charges filed against break-in suspect Saturday, March 11

Saturday Mar 11 Read more: WNWN-FM Battle Creek

Branch County Prosecutors have filed 16 additional residential breaking and entering charges against one of the four young suspects who are suspected of being involved with numerous break ins around Coldwater Lake last December.

Read more at WNWN-FM Battle Creek.

Coldwater, MI

