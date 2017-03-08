Reports of explosion before fire at township hall Thursday, March 2

Firefighters managed to prevent fire from reaching a propane tank at the Ovid Township Hall March 1, 2017 OVID TOWNSHIP, MI - The Ovid Township Hall was destroyed in a fire that broke out just before midnight Wednesday night. Lakeland and Bronson firefighters were called in to battle the flames in the one story building on South Angola Road south of Coldwater.

