No charges in Hillsdale College lockdown case Friday, March 24
The Calhoun County Prosecutor's Office has decided not to file formal charges against a Coldwater man, after perceived threats led to a precautionary lockdown of the Hillsdale College campus Wednesday. An officer at the Calhoun County Jail said Friday that 28-year-old Michael Philip LaFountain was no longer in their facility.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNWN-FM Battle Creek.
Add your comments below
Coldwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking to rent
|Mar 28
|Beaner65
|1
|dale duwayne otis jr. d.o.b. 5/4/ 68
|Mar 18
|stfu
|4
|Two arrested in meth bust on Coldwater's e... (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|megan
|4
|Who knows April Farrell
|Jan '17
|Matt59
|2
|Man Arrested for Attempted Abduction (Jul '09)
|Jan '17
|goat cheese
|8
|Body found near Coldwater (May '09)
|Jan '17
|guest
|39
|Can anyone tell me any information on Shannon B...
|Jan '17
|I trusted her
|1
Find what you want!
Search Coldwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC