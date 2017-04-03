No charges in Hillsdale College lockd...

No charges in Hillsdale College lockdown case Friday, March 24

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 24 Read more: WNWN-FM Battle Creek

The Calhoun County Prosecutor's Office has decided not to file formal charges against a Coldwater man, after perceived threats led to a precautionary lockdown of the Hillsdale College campus Wednesday. An officer at the Calhoun County Jail said Friday that 28-year-old Michael Philip LaFountain was no longer in their facility.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNWN-FM Battle Creek.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Coldwater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking to rent Mar 28 Beaner65 1
dale duwayne otis jr. d.o.b. 5/4/ 68 Mar 18 stfu 4
News Two arrested in meth bust on Coldwater's e... (Jun '15) Feb '17 megan 4
Who knows April Farrell Jan '17 Matt59 2
News Man Arrested for Attempted Abduction (Jul '09) Jan '17 goat cheese 8
News Body found near Coldwater (May '09) Jan '17 guest 39
Can anyone tell me any information on Shannon B... Jan '17 I trusted her 1
See all Coldwater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Coldwater Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Branch County was issued at April 03 at 4:16PM EDT

Coldwater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Coldwater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
 

Coldwater, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,383 • Total comments across all topics: 280,045,610

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC