Man who initiated college lockdown accused of burglary, firearm theft
A 28-year-old Coldwater man whose statements initiated a lockdown at Hillsdale College is accused of stealing a handgun during a Wednesday burglary in Tekonsha Township. Informed the man was possibly suicidal and had taken a 9 mm semiautomatic weapon, Calhoun County sheriff's deputies were called about 11:26 a.m. March 22 to the 17000 block of T. Drive South east of Tekonsha and north of Coldwater, the sheriff's office reported in a statement.
