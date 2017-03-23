Four arrested for home thefts at Coldwater Lake Tuesday, March 7
Four young people between the ages of 18 and 21 are facing numerous charges in connection with break ins around Coldwater Lake. 21-year-old Brandon John Terrell of Coldwater, 18-year-old Teagan Ann Marie Geidel of Coldwater, 20-year-old Brayton James Jennings of Bronson and 18-year-old Destinee Denise Lillie of Fulton are all facing eight counts of second degree home invasion, as well as the same number of counts of conspiracy to commit second degree home invasion.
Coldwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|dale duwayne otis jr. d.o.b. 5/4/ 68
|Mar 18
|stfu
|4
|Two arrested in meth bust on Coldwater's e... (Jun '15)
|Feb 27
|megan
|4
|Who knows April Farrell
|Jan '17
|Matt59
|2
|Man Arrested for Attempted Abduction (Jul '09)
|Jan '17
|goat cheese
|8
|Body found near Coldwater (May '09)
|Jan '17
|guest
|39
|Can anyone tell me any information on Shannon B...
|Jan '17
|I trusted her
|1
|Happy B irthday
|Dec '16
|Dee L
|1
