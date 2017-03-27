Coldwater man arrested after college lockdown
A Coldwater man is being held in the Calhoun County Jail without bond pending a Thursday afternoon arraignment after an alleged threat against Hillsdale College forced the campus to be placed on a precautionary lockdown for a couple of hours on Wednesday. Police in Branch and Hillsdale Counties as well as the Michigan State Police searched for him with the help of modern technology as they were able to ping his cell phone.
