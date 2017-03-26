Coldwater doctor charged with prescri...

Coldwater doctor charged with prescription drug fraud

Mar 26, 2017

A local doctor along with a Coldwater woman were formally charged with eight felony drug counts Friday in Branch County District Court. Included among the charges Whitaker and Alldredge are facing are four counts of trying to obtain prescription drugs by fraud.

