Cold case investigation resumes into Finney murder Monday, March 6

Michigan State Police and the Branch County Sheriff's Department have joined to open a cold case investigation into the 2009 murder of Duane Finney of Coldwater, Michigan Michigan State Police and Branch County Sheriff's Department representatives March 6, 2017 announce the cold case investigation into the 2009 death of Duane Finney of Coldwater, Michigan COLDWATER, MI - The murder of a Branch County man is now considered a cold case and the Michigan State Police will be assisting with the investigation.

