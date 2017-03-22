Cold case investigation resumes into Finney murder Monday, March 6
Michigan State Police and the Branch County Sheriff's Department have joined to open a cold case investigation into the 2009 murder of Duane Finney of Coldwater, Michigan COLDWATER, MI - The murder of a Branch County man is now considered a cold case and the Michigan State Police will be assisting with the investigation.
