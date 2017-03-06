Brief
The Olde York Church, 8740E. C.R. 300N, will host a special 6:30 p.m. service on Sunday, March 12. Jeff Friend of Coldwater, Michigan will be presenting his unique mission at Hidden Ponds Horse Rescue - "where horses and people have a second chance."
