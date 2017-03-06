Suspect in Sunday's high speed pursuit identifiedTuesday, February...
We now know more now about the kidnapping suspect who allegedly led police on a two-county high-speed pursuit from Battle Creek to Coldwater late Sunday afternoon. Joshua Miller, 31, was sought for allegedly holding an ex-girlfriend against her will for three days and nearly strangling her.
