Suspect in Sunday's high speed pursuit identifiedTuesday, February...

Tuesday Feb 14

We now know more now about the kidnapping suspect who allegedly led police on a two-county high-speed pursuit from Battle Creek to Coldwater late Sunday afternoon. Joshua Miller, 31, was sought for allegedly holding an ex-girlfriend against her will for three days and nearly strangling her.

