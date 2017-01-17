William "Bill" Greenawalt: 1938-2017
William "Bill" Greenawalt, who served as a Toledo fireman and ran a business with his wife, died Jan. 11 at his home in Coldwater. He was 78. "My father was very soft-spoken," he said.
