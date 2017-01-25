Gordon named new Branch County commis...

Gordon named new Branch County commission chair Tuesday, January 3

Newly elected Branch County Board of Commissioners Chair Ted Gordon and Commissioner Randall Hazelbaker at the commission's organization meeting January 3, 2017 Newly elected Branch County Board of Commissioners Chair Ted Gordon and Commissioner Randall Hazelbaker at the commission's organization meeting January 3, 2017 Members of the Branch County Board of Commissioners Don Vrablic, Randall Hazelbaker, Terri Norris, Leonard Kolcz, and Ted Gordon are sworn in by County Clerk Terry Kubasiak January 3, 2017 at the Branch County Courthouse COLDWATER, MI - Ted Gordon was named as the new chair of the Branch County Board of Commissioners while Terri Norris was chosen as Vice Chair Tuesday morning during the commissioner's organizational meeting for 2017.

