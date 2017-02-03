Engagement: Phillips-Beard Engagement

Engagement: Phillips-Beard Engagement

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 20 Read more: Daily Journal/Sunday Journal

Sally Martell and Joseph Beard are pleased to announce the engagement and approaching marriage of their son, Samuel Beard, to Hayley Phillips, daughter of Dennis and Christine Phillips, of Coldwater, Mich. Hayley and Sam will be married in September 2017 in Mexico.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Coldwater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Shannon cope Jan 28 Anonymous 1
Who knows April Farrell Jan 17 Matt59 2
News Man Arrested for Attempted Abduction (Jul '09) Jan 17 goat cheese 8
News Two arrested in meth bust on Coldwater's e... (Jun '15) Jan 17 guest 3
News Body found near Coldwater (May '09) Jan 17 guest 39
Can anyone tell me any information on Shannon B... Jan 9 I trusted her 1
Happy B irthday Dec '16 Dee L 1
See all Coldwater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Coldwater Forum Now

Coldwater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Coldwater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Coldwater, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,112 • Total comments across all topics: 278,558,191

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC