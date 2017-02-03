Engagement: Phillips-Beard Engagement
Sally Martell and Joseph Beard are pleased to announce the engagement and approaching marriage of their son, Samuel Beard, to Hayley Phillips, daughter of Dennis and Christine Phillips, of Coldwater, Mich. Hayley and Sam will be married in September 2017 in Mexico.
