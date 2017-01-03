Auditions for youth musical at Tibbits

Tibbits Young Audiences will hold auditions for "There's a Monster in My Closet" beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday at Tibbits Opera House, 14 S. Hanchett St., Coldwater, Michigan.

