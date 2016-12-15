Suspended 7th-gradera s mom praises easing of zero-tolerance policy
A mom whose 12-year-old son was suspended on his first day of seventh grade after a pocket knife was found in his backpack applauded the state legislature for easing the zero-tolerance weapons law in schools. Denise Davies and her son, Kyler Davies, say the knife was hidden in the used backpack when they bought it from a Goodwill store.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.
Add your comments below
Coldwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Happy B irthday
|Dec 17
|Dee L
|1
|Moving to Bronson (Aug '11)
|Nov 28
|Sally
|9
|Chuck Brouillard (Apr '11)
|Nov '16
|Near reading
|12
|The Religion of Politics.
|Oct '16
|john
|2
|rod stage thief (May '16)
|Oct '16
|jud
|7
|tekonsha ambulance drops steve baker (Mar '16)
|Jun '16
|dooley
|3
|North chain of lakes becoming over run (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Robert
|1
Find what you want!
Search Coldwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC