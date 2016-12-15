Suspended 7th-gradera s mom praises e...

Suspended 7th-gradera s mom praises easing of zero-tolerance policy

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 15 Read more: WOODTV.com

A mom whose 12-year-old son was suspended on his first day of seventh grade after a pocket knife was found in his backpack applauded the state legislature for easing the zero-tolerance weapons law in schools. Denise Davies and her son, Kyler Davies, say the knife was hidden in the used backpack when they bought it from a Goodwill store.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Coldwater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Happy B irthday Dec 17 Dee L 1
Moving to Bronson (Aug '11) Nov 28 Sally 9
Chuck Brouillard (Apr '11) Nov '16 Near reading 12
The Religion of Politics. Oct '16 john 2
rod stage thief (May '16) Oct '16 jud 7
tekonsha ambulance drops steve baker (Mar '16) Jun '16 dooley 3
North chain of lakes becoming over run (Aug '15) Aug '15 Robert 1
See all Coldwater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Coldwater Forum Now

Coldwater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Coldwater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ebola
 

Coldwater, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,591 • Total comments across all topics: 277,258,879

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC