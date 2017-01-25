Penza arraigned on homicide, OWI charges Wednesday, December 28

A Montgomery man was ordered held without bond on Tuesday during a video arraignment in Branch County District Court as he was formally charged in connection with a fatal Ovid Township accident on October 28th. 32-year-old Michael Daniel Penza has been charged with second degree homicide, OWI causing death, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana, second offense following a Michigan State Police investigation into the two vehicle traffic accident that took the life of 54-year-old Brenda Hutchison of Coldwater.

