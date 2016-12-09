Explosive Michigan house fire injures two firefighters
It happened just before 9 p.m. Thursday at a home on Babcock Road in Branch County's Matteson Township, southwest of Union City. The Bronson Fire Department posted photos of the fireball on their Facebook page , saying 20 mph winds fanned the flames, which had engulfed the home by the time their crews arrived.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.
Add your comments below
Coldwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Happy B irthday
|Dec 17
|Dee L
|1
|Moving to Bronson (Aug '11)
|Nov 28
|Sally
|9
|Chuck Brouillard (Apr '11)
|Nov '16
|Near reading
|12
|The Religion of Politics.
|Oct '16
|john
|2
|rod stage thief (May '16)
|Oct '16
|jud
|7
|tekonsha ambulance drops steve baker (Mar '16)
|Jun '16
|dooley
|3
|North chain of lakes becoming over run (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Robert
|1
Find what you want!
Search Coldwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC