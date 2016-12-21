Coldwater and Battle Creek motel owne...

Coldwater and Battle Creek motel owner arraigned

Friday Dec 16

The owner of the Super 8 Motel in Coldwater on Orleans Boulevard was arraigned in U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids Thursday, 13 months after he was arrested following an investigation that included agents from the Homeland Security Agency. 31-year-old Mehul Patel, who is also known as Mike Patel, is free on bond after he was arraigned on charges that he allegedly lied to the U.S. Department of Labor about minimum wage payments.

