Coldwater 7th grader headed to inauguration
A seventh grader from Legg Middle School will be going to the Presidential Inauguration January 20, 2017 in Washington D.C. after writing a letter to President-Elect Donald Trump. Dirschell says she likes what Trump is planning to do with the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHTC.
Comments
Add your comments below
Coldwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who knows April Farrell
|Dec 28
|Tom28
|1
|Happy B irthday
|Dec 17
|Dee L
|1
|Moving to Bronson (Aug '11)
|Nov '16
|Sally
|9
|Chuck Brouillard (Apr '11)
|Nov '16
|Near reading
|12
|The Religion of Politics.
|Oct '16
|john
|2
|rod stage thief (May '16)
|Oct '16
|jud
|7
|tekonsha ambulance drops steve baker (Mar '16)
|Jun '16
|dooley
|3
Find what you want!
Search Coldwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC