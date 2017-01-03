Coldwater 7th grader headed to inaugu...

Coldwater 7th grader headed to inauguration

Monday Dec 19

A seventh grader from Legg Middle School will be going to the Presidential Inauguration January 20, 2017 in Washington D.C. after writing a letter to President-Elect Donald Trump. Dirschell says she likes what Trump is planning to do with the country.

