Coldwater 7th grader headed to inaugu...

Coldwater 7th grader headed to inauguration (AUDIO) Monday, December 19

Coldwater Legg Middle School 7th grader Hailey Dirschell has received three tickets to President-Elect Donald Trump's inauguration after writing a letter to Trump COLDWATER, MI - A seventh grader from Legg Middle School will be going to the Presidential Inauguration January 20, 2017 in Washington D.C. after writing a letter to President-Elect Donald Trump. Dirschell says she likes what Trump is planning to do with the country.

