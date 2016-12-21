Coldwater 7th grader headed to inauguration (AUDIO) Monday, December 19
Coldwater Legg Middle School 7th grader Hailey Dirschell has received three tickets to President-Elect Donald Trump's inauguration after writing a letter to Trump COLDWATER, MI - A seventh grader from Legg Middle School will be going to the Presidential Inauguration January 20, 2017 in Washington D.C. after writing a letter to President-Elect Donald Trump. Dirschell says she likes what Trump is planning to do with the country.
