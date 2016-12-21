Branch County liquor thief gets prison time Monday, December 5
A man from Elkhart, Indiana who has a criminal record dating back almost two decades was sentenced Monday in Branch County Circuit Court after he entered guilty pleas to two charges in connection to the theft of thousands of dollars worth of liquor from a pair of Coldwater stores. Judge Bill O'Grady told 40-year-old Jeremy Michael Sandusky to serve 23 months to five years in the Michigan Department of Corrections for Organized Retail Crime as well as a year in the Branch County Jail for second degree Retail Fraud.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNWN-FM Battle Creek.
Add your comments below
Coldwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Happy B irthday
|Dec 17
|Dee L
|1
|Moving to Bronson (Aug '11)
|Nov 28
|Sally
|9
|Chuck Brouillard (Apr '11)
|Nov '16
|Near reading
|12
|The Religion of Politics.
|Oct '16
|john
|2
|rod stage thief (May '16)
|Oct '16
|jud
|7
|tekonsha ambulance drops steve baker (Mar '16)
|Jun '16
|dooley
|3
|North chain of lakes becoming over run (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Robert
|1
Find what you want!
Search Coldwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC