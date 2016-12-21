Branch County liquor thief gets prison time Monday, December 5

A man from Elkhart, Indiana who has a criminal record dating back almost two decades was sentenced Monday in Branch County Circuit Court after he entered guilty pleas to two charges in connection to the theft of thousands of dollars worth of liquor from a pair of Coldwater stores. Judge Bill O'Grady told 40-year-old Jeremy Michael Sandusky to serve 23 months to five years in the Michigan Department of Corrections for Organized Retail Crime as well as a year in the Branch County Jail for second degree Retail Fraud.

