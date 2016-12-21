Thanksgiving night shoplifting leads to 3 arrests Wednesday, November 30
Three women from Hillsdale were arraigned Tuesday in Branch County District Court after they allegedly shoplifted over $1,700 worth of items from a pair of Coldwater stores Thanksgiving night. 50-year-old Tamera Lynn Karpanai, 35-year-old Tabitha Anne Bennett and 30-year-old Shanda Michelle Lane are being held in the Branch County Jail following a Coldwater Police Department investigation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNWN-FM Battle Creek.
Add your comments below
Coldwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Happy B irthday
|Dec 17
|Dee L
|1
|Moving to Bronson (Aug '11)
|Nov 28
|Sally
|9
|Chuck Brouillard (Apr '11)
|Nov '16
|Near reading
|12
|The Religion of Politics.
|Oct '16
|john
|2
|rod stage thief (May '16)
|Oct '16
|jud
|7
|tekonsha ambulance drops steve baker (Mar '16)
|Jun '16
|dooley
|3
|North chain of lakes becoming over run (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Robert
|1
Find what you want!
Search Coldwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC