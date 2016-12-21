Thanksgiving night shoplifting leads ...

Thanksgiving night shoplifting leads to 3 arrests Wednesday, November 30

Three women from Hillsdale were arraigned Tuesday in Branch County District Court after they allegedly shoplifted over $1,700 worth of items from a pair of Coldwater stores Thanksgiving night. 50-year-old Tamera Lynn Karpanai, 35-year-old Tabitha Anne Bennett and 30-year-old Shanda Michelle Lane are being held in the Branch County Jail following a Coldwater Police Department investigation.

Coldwater, MI

