Your weekly planner

Coffee-infused River City Red is today's weekly Kill the Keg special at River City, with $2.50 pints and a $10 gift card for the customer who finishes it off. Nectar Wine and Beer in Kendall Yards welcomes its July brewery of the month, Ballast Point, with a tasting Thursday from 6 to 8 featuring Sea Rose tart cherry wheat, Bonito Blonde, California Amber, Mango Even Keel session IPA, unfiltered Sculpin IPA and Victory at Sea imperial porter; get a flight for $10.

