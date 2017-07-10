Search for child pornography victims
"With the amount of images and the amount of children, this is one of my bigger cases," Paul Farina said. Farina is an investigator with the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
Comments
Add your comments below
Coeur d'Alene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hauser, Idaho, man sentenced to 10 years in pri...
|Tue
|Nikkole Lindsay
|2
|Suspicious unmarked box on porch cops don't help
|Jul 5
|North Idaho 99
|2
|Kratom
|Jun 20
|Jcbeliever2015
|1
|Beware of Kirby Vacuum Sales Tactics! (Mar '13)
|Jun '17
|Willy Wiggles
|8
|Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11)
|Jun '17
|Proud Dixiecrat
|31
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Jun '17
|Lottery Traitors ...
|518
|Seattle Seahawks 2017 Regular Season Schedule
|May '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Coeur d'Alene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC