Missing hiker found safely south of Coeur d'Alene
Update 5:25 p.m.: The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says a 21-year-old hiker who went missing near Liberty Lake Saturday has been found safely Sunday evening. Deputies believe that after he got lost, Jacob Caravalho continued walking until he came to a house south of Coeur d'Alene on Highway 95, about 27 miles from where he was originally reported missing.
