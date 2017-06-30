Idaho museum preserves history of prositution
An illegal mining-town brothel until 1988, the Oasis Bordello Museum is now a time machine where you can step into the past and view the world through the eyes of a working girl. Owners keep the doors open to invite visitors inside an undeniable part of Wallace, Idaho's rich and complex mining history.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.
Add your comments below
Coeur d'Alene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suspicious unmarked box on porch cops don't help
|Wed
|North Idaho 99
|2
|Kratom
|Jun 20
|Jcbeliever2015
|1
|Beware of Kirby Vacuum Sales Tactics! (Mar '13)
|Jun 8
|Willy Wiggles
|8
|Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11)
|Jun '17
|Proud Dixiecrat
|31
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Jun '17
|Lottery Traitors ...
|518
|Seattle Seahawks 2017 Regular Season Schedule
|May '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Idaho company Dixie Services defends logo of ca...
|Apr '17
|slrdriving
|2
Find what you want!
Search Coeur d'Alene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC