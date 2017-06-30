Gallery glance: Art Spirit Gallery in Coeur d'Alene ready to...
Steve Gibbs opened the Art Spirit Gallery in Coeur d'Alene in 1997. Although he died in December, the gallery lives on an will celebrate its 20th year with a reception and 200th show on July 14. Coeur d'Alene's Art Spirit Gallery will celebrate a couple milestones on July 14: the gallery's 20th anniversary and 200th show.
