Continue reading this blog post

Coeur d'Alene's Paragon Brewing hosts a Summer Pint Night from 5 to 8 with Laughing Dog and Sandpoint's KPND-FM. Big Barn will pour for a special Wednesday beer cruise from 6 to 8 on Hayden Lake; cost is $39 per person which includes four tasters, a full pint of your favorite and light appetizers.

