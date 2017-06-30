City airs 4th of July traffic plans

Downtown Coeur d'Alene and a key freeway interchange will have numerous road closures in order to ensure adequate traffic flow for Independence Day festivities on Tuesday, July 4. The Fourth of July is a major celebration in the Lake City and many visitors and residents will spend their day watching the annual parade and the community funded fireworks show. In order to prevent major backups on to Interstate 90 after fireworks, the eastbound off-ramp on to Northwest Boulevard will be closed beginning at 7 p.m. July 4. Motorists will need to use another interchange to get to their final destination, which will help spread traffic flow throughout the community better.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.