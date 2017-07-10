100 years ago: Wobblies and lumber bosses at loggerheads in Idaho - Fri, 07 Jul 2017 PST
Idaho lumber camp operators told the Idaho state council of defense that they needed nothing short of federal troops to quell the Industrial Workers of the World . In a meeting in Coeur d'Alene, the lumbermen told the council that logging camps were closed and the mills could no longer operate because of Wobbly strikes.
