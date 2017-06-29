WSU students draft letter to institute policy combating sexual violence
The Associated Students of Washington State University have sent a letter to President Schultz and Athletic Director Bill Moos asking them to institute a new policy to combat sexual violence. The letter asks that the school ban the recruitment of any athletes who have plead guilty or have been convicted of dating violence, domestic violence, stalking, or sex crimes.
