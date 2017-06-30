Teenage girls save couple's home from fire
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - One Coeur d'Alene couple is counting their blessings after a lightning strike nearly cost them their home, but the quick actions of two teenage girls helped save the house. Spike and Sue Dunton were out enjoying dinner Wednesday evening, but little did they know their house was on fire.
