Summer conditions prevail - Wed, 21 Jun 2017 PST

Wed, 21 Jun 2017

Thursday and Friday will see highs in the upper 70s with lighter winds replacing the gusty conditions that arrived on Tuesday. A ridge of higher air pressure is building offshore to the southwest and will begin to overtake the Inland Northwest by Saturday.

