Street Music in downtown CdA to raise $$$ to feed hungry
Jim Lyons and Jimmy Shore, of the band Flight Risk, perform for Street Music Week 2016. This year's event, all of the proceeds from which benefit Second Harvest, kicks off at noon on June 12. (Courtesy photo/Jim Lyons, via Coeur d'Alene Press.
