"Sound of Music" Sing-a-Long lets fans play Julie Andrews - Thu, 22 Jun 2017 PST

This photo provided by Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment shows, from left, Julie Andrews, as Maria, Kym Karath, as Gretl, Duane Chase, as Kurt, and Chairmian Carr, as Liesl, in a scene during "Do-Re-Mi" from "The Sound of Music." Audiences can sing along with the von Trapps this weekend at the Salvation Army Kroc Center in Coeur d'Alene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.