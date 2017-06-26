"Sound of Music" Sing-a-Long lets fans play Julie Andrews - Thu, 22 Jun 2017 PST
This photo provided by Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment shows, from left, Julie Andrews, as Maria, Kym Karath, as Gretl, Duane Chase, as Kurt, and Chairmian Carr, as Liesl, in a scene during "Do-Re-Mi" from "The Sound of Music." Audiences can sing along with the von Trapps this weekend at the Salvation Army Kroc Center in Coeur d'Alene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Coeur d'Alene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kratom
|Jun 20
|Jcbeliever2015
|1
|Beware of Kirby Vacuum Sales Tactics! (Mar '13)
|Jun 8
|Willy Wiggles
|8
|Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11)
|Jun 5
|Proud Dixiecrat
|31
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Jun 1
|Lottery Traitors ...
|518
|Seattle Seahawks 2017 Regular Season Schedule
|May '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Idaho company Dixie Services defends logo of ca...
|Apr '17
|slrdriving
|2
|Special K shooting
|Apr '17
|Cameron Petersen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Coeur d'Alene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC