Press: Ironing out political cheap shot

Only instead of his comeuppance appearing on a lighted sign somewhere, Stone's arrived Tuesday night in the form of a verbal lashing from longtime Coeur d'Alene City Council member Ron Edinger. "The billboard is a bunch of crap," Edinger opined to a City Council meeting audience, many of them there to show support for Ironman Coeur d'Alene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.