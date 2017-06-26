Post Falls man charged with downloadi...

Post Falls man charged with downloading and disseminating child pornography

Friday Jun 23 Read more: KTMF

A 35-year-old Post Falls man has been arrested and charged with Sexual Exploitation of a child after authorities say he downloaded and disseminated child pornography over the internet. Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced Edward Gardner was arrested on Thursday by investigators with the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.

