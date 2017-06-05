Possible changes coming next year to CDA Ironman
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - With two weeks to go until the Ironman 70.3, many racers were out in the sunshine on Sunday, getting their last few swims, bike rides and runs in before the big day. The first Ironman 140.6 Race debuted in Couer d'Alene is 2003 to much excitement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.
Comments
Add your comments below
Coeur d'Alene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beware of Kirby Vacuum Sales Tactics! (Mar '13)
|Jun 8
|Willy Wiggles
|8
|Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11)
|Jun 5
|Proud Dixiecrat
|31
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Jun 1
|Lottery Traitors ...
|518
|Seattle Seahawks 2017 Regular Season Schedule
|May 19
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Idaho company Dixie Services defends logo of ca...
|Apr '17
|slrdriving
|2
|Special K shooting
|Apr '17
|Cameron Petersen
|1
|Yurts/Shipping Containers/Domes/Regular Houses
|Mar '17
|Sarah
|1
Find what you want!
Search Coeur d'Alene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC