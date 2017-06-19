Police recommend manslaughter charge after fatal altercation in...

Police are recommending a manslaughter charge against a 21-year-old man who was involved in an altercation early Sunday in downtown Coeur d'Alene. Detectives were called after 1 a.m. to the 300 block of North Fourth Street, where they found 29-year-old Jeffrey Marfice with "a significant head injury," according to a news release from the Coeur d'Alene Police Department.

