New Jersey Mining to Expand Golden Ch...

New Jersey Mining to Expand Golden Chest Open Pit by More than Tenfold

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: World News Report

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho, June 08, 2017 -- New Jersey Mining Company announced today that efforts to widen the open pit at its Golden Chest Mine project have resulted in a significant expansion, including a 14-fold increase in tonnage and a 12-fold increase in mineable ounces of gold. / EIN News / -- As detailed in NJMC's press release dated April 13, 2017, the Company used blast hole assays, and geologic modeling to test the viability of expanding its open pit mine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Coeur d'Alene Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11) Jun 5 Proud Dixiecrat 31
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Jun 1 Lottery Traitors ... 518
Seattle Seahawks 2017 Regular Season Schedule May 19 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
News Idaho company Dixie Services defends logo of ca... Apr '17 slrdriving 2
Special K shooting Apr '17 Cameron Petersen 1
Yurts/Shipping Containers/Domes/Regular Houses Mar '17 Sarah 1
June 3rd UFO SIGHTING (Multiple Occurrences) (Jun '09) Mar '17 Just real 22
See all Coeur d'Alene Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Coeur d'Alene Forum Now

Coeur d'Alene Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Coeur d'Alene Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
 

Coeur d'Alene, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,355 • Total comments across all topics: 281,606,607

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC