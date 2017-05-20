New Jersey Mining to Expand Golden Chest Open Pit by More than Tenfold

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho, June 08, 2017 -- New Jersey Mining Company announced today that efforts to widen the open pit at its Golden Chest Mine project have resulted in a significant expansion, including a 14-fold increase in tonnage and a 12-fold increase in mineable ounces of gold. / EIN News / -- As detailed in NJMC's press release dated April 13, 2017, the Company used blast hole assays, and geologic modeling to test the viability of expanding its open pit mine.

