Man sought in possible assault of woman near Corner Bar

Coeur d'Alene police detectives are searching for this man as a person of interest in a possible assault on a female outside the Corner Bar in Midtown. In the early morning hours of June 25, 2017, Coeur d'Alene Police Officers responded to a parking lot near N 5th St and E Poplar Ave to check on an unconscious female.

