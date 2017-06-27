Man sought in possible assault of woman near Corner Bar

Coeur d'Alene police detectives are searching for this man as a person of interest in a possible assault on a female outside the Corner Bar in Midtown. In the early morning hours of June 25, 2017, Coeur d'Alene Police Officers responded to a parking lot near N 5th St and E Poplar Ave to check on an unconscious female.

