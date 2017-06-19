Man pleads to amended charges in meth death
A Washington man pleaded guilty to recklessly endangering the life of an Idaho man by making him eat the methamphetamine that caused his death. The Coeur d'Alene Press reports Shaun Patrick Kelly faced a murder charge until a Wednesday hearing where he instead pleaded guilty to four amended charges.
