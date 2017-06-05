KSCO arrests 2 in stolen vehicle, stolen property found
Saturday night around 9:00 p.m., a Kootenai County Sheriff's Deputy located two suspects driving a stolen vehicle near the intersection of N. Lakeview Dr. and E. Miles Ave. in Hayden Lake. The vehicle's license plates had been removed, but after stopping the vehicle, the deputy recognized the driver as a suspect in the car theft.
