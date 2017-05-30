Jury trial in police killing case to ...

Jury trial in police killing case to remain in N. Idaho

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

A northern Idaho judge has ruled that the jury trial for a man accused of killing a Coeur d'Alene police officer will remain in Kootenai County. The Coeur d'Alene Press reports that 1st District Judge Lansing Haynes on Thursday rejected a defense motion to move the trial to Ada County in southwest Idaho.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Coeur d'Alene Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Jun 1 Lottery Traitors ... 518
Seattle Seahawks 2017 Regular Season Schedule May 19 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
News Idaho company Dixie Services defends logo of ca... Apr '17 slrdriving 2
News Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11) Apr '17 St Jox 30
Special K shooting Apr '17 Cameron Petersen 1
Yurts/Shipping Containers/Domes/Regular Houses Mar '17 Sarah 1
June 3rd UFO SIGHTING (Multiple Occurrences) (Jun '09) Mar '17 Just real 22
See all Coeur d'Alene Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Coeur d'Alene Forum Now

Coeur d'Alene Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Coeur d'Alene Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Coeur d'Alene, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,312 • Total comments across all topics: 281,526,369

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC