In praise of the 'American Worker'
Earlier this month, Duane Rasmussen was trying out his new f1.2 prime 50 lens on the "American Worker" statue donated to the city of Coeur d'Alene by Dean and Cindy Haagenson. The statue stands along Front Avenue/McEuen Park.
