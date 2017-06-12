Idaho city ordered to pay gun club's attorney fees
An Idaho city has been ordered to pay a gun club attorney fees after it lost a code violation lawsuit. The Coeur d'Alene Press reported Thursday that the Idaho Supreme Court ruled Hauser Lake Rod and Gun Club is owed attorney fees dating back to 2012, which is when Hauser officials accused the club of violating a code on property the city did not have jurisdiction in.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Add your comments below
Coeur d'Alene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beware of Kirby Vacuum Sales Tactics! (Mar '13)
|Jun 8
|Willy Wiggles
|8
|Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11)
|Jun 5
|Proud Dixiecrat
|31
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Jun 1
|Lottery Traitors ...
|518
|Seattle Seahawks 2017 Regular Season Schedule
|May 19
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Idaho company Dixie Services defends logo of ca...
|Apr '17
|slrdriving
|2
|Special K shooting
|Apr '17
|Cameron Petersen
|1
|Yurts/Shipping Containers/Domes/Regular Houses
|Mar '17
|Sarah
|1
Find what you want!
Search Coeur d'Alene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC