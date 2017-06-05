Iconic carousel returns to CdA today

"I remember riding my bike here when I was a kid," said Wally Adams, center, blue shirt, as he visited Coeur d'Alene's Historic Playland Pier Carousel along with fellow members of Coeur d'Alene High School's class of 1959 on Tuesday, June 6, 2017. The grand opening is Friday, June 9, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.